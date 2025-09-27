Robert De Niro stands as one of the most seasoned actors in Hollywood, who has given numerous classic performances over the decades. The 82-year-old veteran star is known for captivating audiences with his craft and has long cemented his status as an icon.

De Niro started acting when he was just 20, with the film The Wedding Party, and went on to star in over 80 films, most of which achieved cult classic status. Over the years, several of the dialogues featuring the actor turned into cultural touchstones. Here we have revisited five of his most remarkable and memorable movie quotes.

Iconic Robert De Niro Movie Quotes Revisited

5. The Untouchables – “You can get further with a kind word and a gun than you can with just a kind word.”

Available On : Paramount+, Amazon Video (US), Apple TV (US & India)

: Paramount+, Amazon Video (US), Apple TV (US & India) IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Director: Brian De Palma

The dialogue is from the 1987 film The Untouchables, in which Robert De Niro played the character of a gangster, Al Capone. Though he was not the lead in the film, his screen presence left a lasting impression. The quoted dialogue appears when Capone is in the middle of an interview while getting groomed at a barber shop. He said the line in reply to the question about violence in his business.

4. Raging Bull – “You Never Got Me Down.”

Available On : Prime Video (US), Apple TV (India)

: Prime Video (US), Apple TV (India) IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Director: Martin Scorsese

The dialogue is from the 1980 action film Raging Bull, in which De Niro played boxing champion Jake LaMotta. The film is about Jake’s internal conflicts and approach apart from his fights in the ring. The dialogue is conveyed in the scene where Jake is beaten down by his opponent, Sugar Ray Robinson. Once the fight is over and Jake loses the challenge, he is still seen as filled with dignity and pride. At that moment, he tells his opponent, “You never got me down.”

3. Casino – “There are three ways of doing things around here: the right way, the wrong way, and the way that I do it.”

Available On : Prime Video (US), Apple TV (India)

: Prime Video (US), Apple TV (India) IMDb Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Director: Martin Scorsese

The character of Sam Rothstein, aka Ace, is deemed one of De Niro’s most dynamic roles. Viewers loved his suave demeanor and fearless rebellion attitude. The actor shone in the movie Casino, and the dialogue became a fan favorite. De Niro’s character mouths the dialogue when he is touring the casino, and he gets angry over the fact that all the great machines are hidden in the corner.

2. Taxi Driver – “You talkin’ to me? You talkin’ to me?”

Available On : Amazon Video (US), Apple TV (US & India)

: Amazon Video (US), Apple TV (US & India) IMDb Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Director: Martin Scorsese

One of Robert De Niro’s most popular dialogues is from the movie Taxi Driver. He played the character of Travis Bickle, and in the scene, he is talking to himself in the mirror after he has acquired a pistol. He is seen acting out some scenario where he would pull out the pistol on someone.

1. Goodfellas – “Never rat on your friends, and always keep your mouth shut.”

Available On : HBO Max (US), Apple TV (US & India)

: HBO Max (US), Apple TV (US & India) IMDb Rating : 8.7/10

: 8.7/10 Director: Martin Scorsese

James Conway from Goodfellas is among De Niro’s most popular roles. He was widely appreciated for his portrayal of the character. He delivered the dialogue in the film’s early section, where he is seen mentoring Henry Hill. In this scene, Henry gets pinched and expects James to get angry, but the latter is proud of him instead and says the aforementioned dialogue.

What Next For Robert De Niro?

At 82, De Niro continues his acting career in full swing! The veteran star was last seen in the political thriller Zero Day. He also starred in films The Alto Knights and Tin Soldier this year. De Niro is set to appear next in Focker-In-Law and The Whisper Man.

