So picture this: Jennifer Lawrence kicked Robert De Niro out of her wedding rehearsal dinner. Yeah, you read that right. Hollywood royalty got the boot. And honestly? It’s giving chaotic wedding energy, and we’re here for it.

So, Jen tied the knot with Cooke Maroney back in 2019. Fast forward a few years, they’ve got a little one named Cy, and life’s all cute and cozy. But rewind to the big day prep? Absolute mayhem. Wedding stress is real, but toss in guests like Adele, Kris Jenner, and De Niro himself? That’s a whole different circus.

Jen admitted it herself—wedding planning had her on edge. “It’s so stressful. You’re not having fun. You’re just like, ‘Is that person having fun?’” she said at the Golden Globes. And on top of that, there was the cold. Apparently, the weather wasn’t exactly cooperative, and Jennifer was losing her mind, worried that her friends were freezing. “Nobody’s cold, everything’s fine,” her pals reassured her, but her mom Karen wasn’t holding back. “It’s freezing out there, your grandmother almost died,” she told Jen. Classic mom moment, right?

Now, things took a crazy turn during the rehearsal dinner. Jennifer noticed Robert De Niro—the Robert De Niro—wandering around, looking kind of out of place. He didn’t really know anyone, and it was clear he wasn’t having the best time. Jen saw this and knew: “No, this isn’t what he wants to do. I don’t want him here.”

So what did she do? She walked up to him and told him straight up, “Go home.” Yup, she straight-up kicked him out. But don’t worry, De Niro was chill about it. He was polite, said his goodbyes to her parents, and bounced. “That just genuinely made me feel better,” Jen said. Mission accomplished.

And it wasn’t just a one-off. Last year, she told Vogue that she didn’t even think De Niro would show up in the first place. “When he came, I said, ‘Bob, you don’t have to be here. You can go home.’ And he said, ‘Thank you so much,’ and left.” I mean, honestly, what a legend.

This story shows that Jennifer Lawrence knows how to keep it real—whether it’s worrying about her guests’ comfort or sending Hollywood royalty packing when it’s not their vibe. This wedding will definitely be one to remember.

