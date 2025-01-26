Julia Roberts, known for Pretty Woman and Notting Hill, has always been selective about nudity on-screen. Now, she’s sharing why she avoided stripping down in her roles.

In an interview with screenwriter Richard Curtis for British Vogue, Roberts shared her perspective. She said, “I think it would be more to the point that the things I choose not to do represent me.” For Roberts, it wasn’t about criticizing others who made different choices but rather preserving a certain integrity. “Not to be criticising others’ choices, but for me to not take off my clothes in a movie or be physically vulnerable is a choice that I guess I make for myself.”

This conscious decision aligns with her carefully curated, G-rated career. From My Best Friend’s Wedding to Runaway Bride, Roberts built a reputation for playing charming, relatable, and occasionally steamy roles—but never requiring her to go fully nude. And even in Pretty Woman, where she played a sex worker, there were sensual moments—like that iconic bathtub scene—but no full nudity.

Her reasoning goes deeper than just career choices. Roberts linked her decision to something more personal: a connection to her family’s history. While appearing on Finding Your Roots, Roberts discovered she shares DNA with no other than Gloria Steinem, a legendary feminist icon. “I am DNA cousins with Gloria Steinem,” she shared. That revelation made her feel a deeper responsibility to represent herself in a way that felt true to her values.

“I won’t even say, ‘Can you guess who I’m DNA cousins with?’ because there’s no telling what horrible person you would choose just to embarrass me in this interview,” Roberts joked, clearly demonstrating her humility. “But I am DNA cousins with Gloria Steinem.” The family connection didn’t just boost her pride—it also affirmed her belief in her own guiding principles.

For Roberts, acting is about more than just following trends or bowing to expectations. She’s not someone who plans too far ahead. Instead, she embraces the present, allowing herself joy and fulfillment in her roles without compromising her values. “I just see the expansion of the here and now, which brings me enormous joy and fulfillment,” she said.

Roberts may not strip down for the cameras, but her authenticity, talent, and commitment to her craft have made her one of the most respected actresses in Hollywood. Whether playing a quirky bride-to-be or a determined environmental advocate in Erin Brockovich, she remains a leading lady who knows exactly where to draw the line regarding her boundaries.

So, while others in Hollywood might be willing to take their clothes off for a role, Julia Roberts remains true to herself. Her career has been one of choice, not compromise, which makes her decisions, especially about nudity, stand out as a reflection of her character.

