Kylie Jenner’s fallout with Jordyn Woods? Straight-up reality TV gold. Back in 2019, it wasn’t just the Instagram crown going down to an egg; it was Kylie watching her ride-or-die friendship with Jordyn crash and burn. All thanks to a bombshell involving Tristan Thompson—Khloé’s then-man. And when Kylie recently called it “heartbreaking,” you could feel the weight of that loss.

“I was heartbroken,” Kylie revealed in her ELLE cover story. “Losing that person felt really lonely, but I had to endure that. It helped me grow up.” Heartbreak aside, this wasn’t your regular BFF breakup—it was headline-worthy drama involving kisses, confessions, and a whole lot of Kardashian chaos.

Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship was iconic. They had matching tattoos, went on glam-packed adventures, and even exchanged friendship vows in Peru. But February 2019 flipped their entire world. Rumors hit like a wrecking ball—Jordyn had reportedly kissed Tristan at a party. For Kylie, it was the ultimate betrayal.

Of course, Tristan denied it all, but Jordyn eventually spilled the tea on Red Table Talk, admitting, “We never hooked up, but we did kiss.” Khloé wasn’t having it and publicly dragged Jordyn on Twitter, accusing her of wrecking the family. Cue the Kardashian-sized fallout that left everyone picking sides.

Khloé, however, didn’t buy it. She blasted Woods on Twitter, writing, “Why are you lying, @jordynwoods? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public… at least be HONEST. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

But time heals all wounds—or at least most of them. Khloé eventually admitted on The Kardashians that Jordyn wasn’t solely responsible for her breakup with Thompson. “I have forgiven Jordyn. Of course, I was upset then, and we moved on,” she shared during a confessional.

For Kylie, the split from her bestie was “kind of an overnight thing,” as she revealed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Two years later, they were spotted having dinner together, hinting that the ice had finally thawed.

Now, Kylie’s perspective seems grounded. She reflected on how the fallout gave her and Jordyn the space to grow individually. “We were so attached at the hip,” she explained, but the distance allowed Woods to “spread her wings” while Kylie learned to rely on herself.

Their bond had always been deep. “Anytime something happened, good or bad, and I needed to call someone, it would always be her,” Kylie shared. That closeness, though temporarily fractured, seems to have played a role in their eventual reconciliation.

The fallout coincided with Kylie losing her Instagram crown to the infamous egg and the chaotic Game of Thrones finale dividing fans. While 2019 brought its share of drama, the emotional growth Kylie experienced from this friendship fallout has left a lasting impact.

Kylie and Jordyn’s story is proof that even the tightest bonds can falter—but they can also find their way back. Their time apart taught them lessons about independence, maturity, and, ultimately, forgiveness. Sometimes, losing someone is the only way to appreciate their place in your life truly.

