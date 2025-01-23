From her marriage with Lamar Odom resulting in divorce to her romance with Tristan Thompson, being embroiled in cheating scandals. Khloe Kardashian’s love life has been varied.

The basketball player cheated on her not once or twice but multiple times, the first time being when she was well into her pregnancy with their first child, daughter True. Khloe has since moved on from the trauma, betrayal, and lies and revealed her dating life status as well as what she learned.

Khloe Kardashian On Dating Life Status Post Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

During the second episode of her recently launched podcast, Khloe In Wonder Land, she hosted life coach Jay Shetty as the guest. The reality star stated that she has chosen not to date because she genuinely doesn’t want to. “My relationship with my kids is everything to me,” she explained.

“Where I am in my life right now, I just really want to nurture this love, and I just want to be as present as I can. I don’t want any distractions right now in my life,” she continued. Having said that, if she does meet someone in the future and falls in love, it would be great, but she is not actively searching for someone or involved on the dating scene and she is quite happy with it.

Khloe said that she feels fulfilled because the three years she stayed single helped her know herself on a deeper level. She didn’t want to avoid dealing with the trauma of her past relationships or distract herself with someone. “Don’t discredit the things that brought you to this journey,” she advised.

Khloe Kardashian On Struggles In Personal Life

The 40-year-old made it clear, “I’m also not ashamed of anything I went through romantically.” Khloe also pointed out that she believes it’s one of her superpowers that she went through all those hurtful things in her love life and has still managed to have a lot of softness and love for life itself.

She also expressed how those lessons from her personal life helped her be the person she is today. “t made me better, I don’t know, and it brought me to this point that’s more in a healthy isolation where I can reflect and work on myself,” Khloe said and made it clear that even in the future if she does start dating, she will be very careful with the kind of person she chooses.

Especially considering she wants to really ensure that only the right kind of people outside of the Kardashian-Jenner family surround them. Apart from her daughter True, she also shares a son Tatum with Tristan. They are not together anymore but maintain a very cordial relationship for co parenting.

