Ed Sheeran is setting the record straight after false reports linked him to J.K. Rowling’s New Year’s Eve party.

The 33-year-old musician took to Instagram Stories on January 21 to debunk an article from The Sun that claimed he had attended the author’s private celebration in Scotland.

A statement from Ed on his IG Stories earlier today. – EDHQ pic.twitter.com/RqNtK05e2l — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) January 21, 2025

Ed Sheeran’s Clarification and Response to the False Report

Sheeran shared a screenshot of an X post by journalist India Willoughby, who had referred to an article titled ‘How Ed Sheeran brought joy to wounded [Israel Defence Force] soldiers – opinion’ from September 2024.

Willoughby added a line suggesting that Sheeran had also been at Rowling’s New Year’s Eve gathering, a claim which The Sun had published.

From the source – Ed Sheeran DID NOT attend JK Rowling’s New Year’s Eve party . @edsheeran . pic.twitter.com/nLGDvuZ55c — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) January 21, 2025

In his post, Sheeran denied the reports, urging people to fact-check before sharing information. “Respectfully, India Willoughby, and any other journalist who has reported both these stories, neither are true,” he began. “I spent new year with my family and friends.”

“The story about wounded soldiers at my show, was a charity that sourced tickets to my show in Cyprus last year, which was a large scale public concert,” he continued of the September show part of his + – = ÷ x world tour.

The singer concluded by stressing that such divisive and damaging stories should be carefully researched before being shared.

India Willoughby’s Follow-Up

In response, Willoughby explained on X that she had used the term “reportedly” because the story had been widely circulated in the media.

She also pointed out that she had reached out to Sheeran earlier in January for confirmation but hadn’t received a response at the time. She was glad to hear that Sheeran hadn’t attended the party and clarified the matter on her social media.

Hi @edsheeran – this is great to hear 👍. I used the word ‘reportedly’ about JK Rowling’s NYE party, because it was widely reported by UK and international media at the time. I also reached out directly to you in the first wk of Jan via Twitter to ask if the story was correct -… https://t.co/bLWNFvtaVU — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) January 21, 2025

The Sun has since removed the claim linking Sheeran to the party from the article.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Lee Child Revealed Why Tom Cruise Never Returned As Jack Reacher

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News