After finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez has reportedly reached out to her friends for a list of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors—and Channing Tatum is allegedly at the top, According to an insider, Lopez and Tatum’s pairing feels natural, as both stars share ambitious, self-made backgrounds.

“For those who know both Jen and Channing, this relationship seems quite natural,” one insider said, per RadarOnline. “Not only would they look amazing together, but when you delve into their values, there’s a genuine connection. Both are incredibly ambitious.” The source added, “She’s achieved so much, yet often doesn’t receive the recognition she deserves in many Hollywood circles.”

Jennifer Lopez And Channing Tatum’s Striking Similarities

Channing Tatum‘s humble beginnings, from a roofer to a dancer, resonate with Jennifer Lopez, who grew up in the Bronx and made her start as a dancer. They both understand the struggles of fighting for success in an industry that often underestimates them.

“Channing is very intelligent and creative but that’s often overlooked. Jen understands what it feels like to be underestimated,” the source added. “She’s achieved so much, yet often doesn’t receive the recognition she deserves in many Hollywood circles.”

Their shared values and deep connection, primarily rooted in faith and parenting, have drawn Lopez toward Tatum, with insiders suggesting they could even be soulmates. The insider continued, “They share a background of overcoming humble beginnings, having fought hard for everything they have, which gives them a perspective that those privileged types in Hollywood just can’t grasp. Jen naturally gravitates toward those who are self-made; it’s a better match for her and Channing is way out in front for Jen. She believes they could be soulmates as they have so much in common.”

Tatum, who also recently split from Zoe Kravitz, is no stranger to heartbreak, making him even more relatable to Lopez as she navigates the aftermath of her own breakup. Despite an 11-year age gap, Lopez has been captivated by Tatum’s physical appeal, with their shared love of dance being a key attraction. Both stars are devoted parents— Jennifer Lopez to her twin teens, Max and Emme, and Channing Tatum to his daughter Everly from his previous marriage.

