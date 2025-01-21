With the recent success of her work and the acknowledgement she got for the same in the form of her first Golden Globe award at the 2025 edition, Demi Moore has been flying high. The actor has been a part of Hollywood since decades but only received due recognition for her work years later.

The 62-year-old has been basking in the glory of the appreciation but her loved ones continue to try to set her up with men. Her romantic life is the least of her worries at the moment and Demi is getting tired of the constant questions about the same. Here’s what a new report has revealed about it.

Is Demi Moore Tired Of Loved Ones Constantly Setting Her Up With Men?

According to Life & Style, the Ghost star knows that her loved ones are trying to help her with their efforts, but it has just gotten “a bit annoying to constantly have people giving her the gears over being single.” Demi has created a life for herself that she loves and she is happy at the moment, which is why “she doesn’t see why she needs a man to make her fulfilled.”

A source told the portal that just because she is single doesn’t mean that “she’s dead inside.” She is open to romance and “wants to find love again” but is in no hurry to attain it, “She actually does occasionally have hookups, she simply hasn’t met anyone she wants to get serious with,” they alleged.

The insider said, “For her to want to make a man a big part of her life they have to completely knock her socks off.” Demi reportedly has no interest in “settling for average” because she is at a place in her life where she does not feel the need for anything. Regardless, she knows it will happen, “when the time is right” and she is too busy and happy to stress about any of it.

The source claimed, “She’s going about her life and enjoying the heck out of it.” Demi is well aware that “love comes when you least expect it” which is exactly what her intention is when it comes to dating. “No expectations, she’s open to what is meant for her and has faith it will find her,” the report concluded. For the unversed, Demi has been married 3 times in the past.

Demi Moore’s Marriage & Relationship History

Demi Moore was married to Freddy Moore from 1981 to 1985. In 1987, she tied the knot with Bruce Willis who she shares three children with. The two split up in 1998 while their divorce was finalized in 2000. In 2005, she got married to Ashton Kutcher but their marriage ended in 2011 while their divorce was finalized in 2013. Her last known romance and relationship was with chef Daniel Humm but has since been over, according to several news reports.

