Demi Moore’s Hollywood comeback has taken an unexpected turn, with a resurfaced video from her past overshadowing her recent Golden Globe win. The actress, who just celebrated her first-ever acting award for The Substance at the Golden Globes, now faces renewed scrutiny after Entertainment Tonight unearthed a video from 1982.

Demi Moore’s Resurfaced Video

In the footage, a 19-year-old Moore can be seen passionately kissing a 15-year-old boy, co-star Philip Tanzini, at a restaurant celebrating his birthday. This video has ignited widespread shock and backlash, especially given the nature of the interaction and the significant age difference between the two.

Moore, who at the time was married to musician Freddy Moore, appeared to have no hesitation in displaying her affection for Tanzini, who was underage. “I love him dearly. He’s one of my most favorite people,” as she shares multiple kisses with the young actor. “I love Philip and he’s the only one I love,” she joked.

The resurfacing of this footage has led to outrage on social media, with fans quickly condemning Moore’s behavior. One person on X tweeted, “Demi Moore passionately kissed a 15-year-old teen boy, she’s a washed up predator.” Another wrote, From congratulating Demi Moore to finding out later she was PASSIONATELY kissing a 15-year-old.”

Demi Moore’s Questionable Attitude At The Time

The evening didn’t stop at the video’s shocking revelation. According to Radar Online, witnesses claimed Demi Moore’s flirtation with Tanzini continued throughout the night, even after the cameras stopped rolling. Despite the presence of photographers and reporters, Moore allegedly kept kissing and cuddling with Tanzini, ultimately inviting him into a ladies’ room stall for some private time.

One witness claimed Moore teased Tanzini with lines like, “Come on honey, let me teach you how to be a man,” suggesting the situation took a more inappropriate turn. At the time, Moore was known for her rebellious, wild reputation in Hollywood, frequently associated with heavy partying and substance abuse.

“In those days, she used a lot of drugs and booze. She’s clean and sober now, but back then she was a bad influence on a kid like Philip,” one observer claimed. The situation reportedly ended when Tanzini’s mother intervened, storming into the ladies’ room and putting an end to the inappropriate behavior.

“She was furious,” the witness claimed. “When I told her I couldn’t get them to come out, she made a beeline to the bathroom and put a stop to Demi and Philip’s shenanigans.” Despite these troubling revelations, Moore’s career flourished in the ’90s with roles in iconic films like A Few Good Men, Ghost, Indecent Proposal, and G.I. Jane.

Despite her accolades and nominations, Moore had never won a major acting award until her win in 2024. Her Golden Globe win for The Substance was a highly emotional moment for the actress, who expressed her disbelief and gratitude during her acceptance speech.

