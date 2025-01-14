The fallout from Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’ split has taken a dramatic twist, with reports hinting at brewing tension.

Deborra-Lee is said to be fuming over Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, believing the couple knew about Hugh’s relationship with Sutton Foster before it became public knowledge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

Deborra-Lee Furness’ Frustration

While Deborra-Lee’s bond with Blake was never particularly close, this perceived betrayal has added to her frustration in the wake of the separation.

“She knew they would side with Hugh when they split, but what has disturbed Deb is the very real possibility that Ryan and Blake must have known about Sutton,” an insider said. “Truth be told, it was always difficult for Deb to bond with Blake because they’re so different, but she felt they got on just fine.”

A New Chapter for Hugh Jackman

Hugh and Sutton recently made their relationship public, appearing hand in hand during a stroll in Santa Monica.

Their connection reportedly began on Broadway, where they starred together in ‘The Music Man’ in 2022.

While their bond started as a friendship, they grew closer after their respective marriages ended. Insiders suggest that Hugh took time to process his separation before pursuing a romance with Sutton, and now, the couple has decided they are done keeping their love a secret.

“Things had been very rudimentary between Deborra-Lee and Hugh after the pandemic,” the insider added. “Their relationship wasn’t the same. Hugh had to move with his feelings. He had such a special connection with Deborra-Lee, but that is now over, and he has to do what is right for him.”

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s romance is proving to be the greatest show. 💕 pic.twitter.com/a6lfbqxOs7 — E! News (@enews) January 8, 2025

A Relieved Deborra-Lee Furness

Though hurt, Deborra-Lee is said to feel a sense of relief and validation. Speculation about Hugh’s new relationship had lingered for months, and seeing him with Sutton has confirmed her intuition.

This clarity has allowed her to start closing that chapter and focusing on her own path forward. “Deborra-Lee feels a sense of relief to be honest with you,” a source told Daily Mail. “She trusted her intuition, and her intuition was right. She finally feels at ease after getting confirmation that her fears and suspicions were warranted. She can now fully close this chapter and move on.”

Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing. From nearly the moment we met … I knew our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years – our love has only grown deeper. I love with my whole heart. @Deborra_lee pic.twitter.com/Dg56vzS4x3 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 11, 2021

Hugh and Deborra-Lee announced their separation, emphasizing their nearly three decades together and their unwavering commitment to family.

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” the couple said in a joint statement at the time. “Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.”

Meanwhile, Sutton, who finalized her own divorce from screenwriter Ted Griffin last year, has also been rebuilding her life.

