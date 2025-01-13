Newly engaged and nominated for a couple of awards, Selena Gomez is on cloud nine at the moment. She is basking in the glory of her personal and professional life and is hopeful about what’s to come. But her health issues have always been a consistent dark spot in her otherwise bright life.

Having gone through lupus, depression, and more, Gomez has seen all kinds of treatments and even a kidney transplant. The pop star previously also revealed that she cannot carry her children due to a health issue. Here’s what the 32-year-old had to say about it and her plans.

When Selena Gomez Revealed That She Cannot Carry Her Own Children

During a 2024 conversation with Vanity Fair, Selena revealed that before dating her now-fiance, Benny Blanco, she was single for five years and took the time to think about the vibe she was going for in her life. “What is the most important thing to me? Family,” she said. The Fetish hitmaker disclosed, “I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my children.”

She added, “I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.” Selena accepted that it wasn’t what she had envisioned about her life, but it was the harsh reality. “I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone,” she stated, revealing that she had learned how to live with that truth.

Selena Gomez On Plans Of Adoption and Surrogacy

“I find it a blessing that wonderful people are willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me. It made me thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms,” the former Disney star explained her plans and said she was excited about it.

Selena said she knew her future would look slightly different than she originally wanted but added, “At the end of the day, I don’t care. “It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby,” the Wizards of Waverly Place star mused. She also mentioned how adoption is something she considered due to her mother, who is adopted. Selena is also thankful for how life eventually played out.

During the same chat, she also revealed that she would not change her last name even when she married. “I’m not changing my name no matter what. I am Selena Gomez. That’s it,” she clearly expressed. Currently, she is engaged to Benny Blanco, who proposed in December. While there are no details about their wedding, it is expected in 2025.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Daniel Craig Stole A Frozen Duck To Survive Before Becoming James Bond: “Didn’t Have Anything To Eat”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News