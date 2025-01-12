NBC Los Angeles is facing backlash after reporter Robert Kovacik interrupted Dennis Quaid while the actor was frantically packing his car to evacuate his Brentwood home amid the wildfires.

Fans couldn’t contain their outrage, criticizing the network for exploiting the actor’s stressful situation.

Fans Slam Robert Kovacik for Crossing Boundaries

One fan expressed disbelief at the decision to interview Quaid while he was clearly in a hurry to leave, while another described the interaction as “worst parasitic paparazzi s–t” and “ridiculously inappropriate.”

Not them interviewing Dennis Quaid while he frantically tries to pack his belongings to evacuate 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nFzTNrrdi2 — Է (@nihiliztic) January 11, 2025

Truly one of the worst parasitic paparazzi shit I’ve ever seen. It went on for like 20 minutes, this dude harassing Dennis Quaid and being ridiculously inappropriate crossing boundaries and invading privacy while he’s trying to evacuate. Literally snooping thru his stuff. Unreal https://t.co/MA9Hw2HGVI — Gamms Mikely Scam Likely 🕸🕷🤡🕸 (@mikegamms) January 11, 2025

Viewers were quick to point out how the interview crossed boundaries, with one noting that every second wasted “is something he can’t take with him.” Others suggested Kovacik learn some basic “boundaries” in such moments.

It’s like dude, he does not have time to talk. Every second you waste is something he can’t take with him. — Shawna (@tenacitydivine) January 11, 2025

And the reporter needs some boundaries — Hunter Coffman (@HunterRCoffman) January 11, 2025

Dennis Quaid Remained Calm Amid Chaos

Despite the uncomfortable circumstances, Quaid remained polite, even using the moment to remind others to turn off their gas before evacuating.

The 70-year-old actor shared his thoughts on the devastating situation, reflecting on how quickly life can change in the face of such disasters.

“Our experience of reality can change in a moment,” Quaid remarked as he spoke about his return home with his dog, Peaches, to protect his roof and assist his neighbors.

“We’ve had it lucky,” he went on. “I have so many friends who have lost [their houses.] … We’re fighting as hard as we can to save our city.”

Fans took to social media to praise Quaid for his grace under NBC’s pressure. One fan remarked that the interview was a strange mix of “bizarre, comical, touching, and uncomfortable,” but it left them with a new respect for the actor.

this interview was an odd mix of bizarre, comical, touching, and somewhat uncomfortable… but what I learned from it is that Dennis Quaid seems like a very nice fella: pic.twitter.com/JVthHv5zTL — uber Alice, California. (@astromarko) January 11, 2025

Another fan added that Quaid’s kindness, especially towards his scared dog, Peaches, made them a fan of the actor in a new light.

I became an instead new fan of Quaid’s. What a standup dude (and especially how sweet he was with his scared dog) in such a stressful moment — JasonLandry (@HeyJasonLandry) January 11, 2025

As the Palisades Fire continues to threaten areas like Brentwood and Malibu, the blaze has already consumed over 20,000 acres.

Originally, Brentwood was safe, but on Saturday, an evacuation order was issued for the area as the fire remains only 11 percent contained. Over 5,300 structures have already been destroyed in the devastation.

