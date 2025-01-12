Dennis Quad faces backlash from fans over interruptive behaviour
NBC Los Angeles is facing backlash after reporter Robert Kovacik interrupted Dennis Quaid while the actor was frantically packing his car to evacuate his Brentwood home amid the wildfires.

Fans couldn’t contain their outrage, criticizing the network for exploiting the actor’s stressful situation.

Fans Slam Robert Kovacik for Crossing Boundaries

One fan expressed disbelief at the decision to interview Quaid while he was clearly in a hurry to leave, while another described the interaction as “worst parasitic paparazzi s–t” and “ridiculously inappropriate.”

Viewers were quick to point out how the interview crossed boundaries, with one noting that every second wasted “is something he can’t take with him.” Others suggested Kovacik learn some basic “boundaries” in such moments.

Dennis Quaid Remained Calm Amid Chaos

Despite the uncomfortable circumstances, Quaid remained polite, even using the moment to remind others to turn off their gas before evacuating.

The 70-year-old actor shared his thoughts on the devastating situation, reflecting on how quickly life can change in the face of such disasters.

“Our experience of reality can change in a moment,” Quaid remarked as he spoke about his return home with his dog, Peaches, to protect his roof and assist his neighbors.

“We’ve had it lucky,” he went on. “I have so many friends who have lost [their houses.] … We’re fighting as hard as we can to save our city.”

Fans took to social media to praise Quaid for his grace under NBC’s pressure. One fan remarked that the interview was a strange mix of “bizarre, comical, touching, and uncomfortable,” but it left them with a new respect for the actor.

Another fan added that Quaid’s kindness, especially towards his scared dog, Peaches, made them a fan of the actor in a new light.

As the Palisades Fire continues to threaten areas like Brentwood and Malibu, the blaze has already consumed over 20,000 acres.

Originally, Brentwood was safe, but on Saturday, an evacuation order was issued for the area as the fire remains only 11 percent contained. Over 5,300 structures have already been destroyed in the devastation.

