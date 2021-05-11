Since the Golden Globes 2021, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has been in the news for having no black member amidst its jury selection committee of international journalists. Owing to the same, NBC has now announced that they will not air the Golden Globes in 2022.

While stating that the award night next year won’t be broadcasted by then, NBC said they are hopeful to air Golden Globes 2023. Read on to get a glance at their statement.

As reported by Variety, the NBC statement read, “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes.”

The broadcasters added, “Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

With NBC releasing this statement, HFPA – the institution behind the Golden Globes awards – will now have to decide how or if it will have an award function next year without its broadcast partner. Another option their way is to swiftly enact changes demanded by industry leaders regarding the organization’s membership and processes.

Talking about why the HFPA has been under fire for months, the Los Angeles Times has initially exposed their small, insular organization’s questionable financial practices. It also revealed a lack of diversity and representation (including no Black members in its jury selection committee of international journalists). During the recent Golden Globes telecast, a few high-ranking members from HFPA turned up on the stage and faced the issue head-on. They committed to have 13% black member in the organization in one year.

Last week, HFPA released a framework for reform that included measures to increase the number of people of colour in its ranks.

