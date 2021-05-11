Gal Gadot has dominated the mainstream headlines and has created a huge stir in the west, the ripples of course have reached far and wide. This time it is not about a film, but Gadot has taken the moment to address the alleged wrong behaviour against her by Justice League director Joss Whedon. She confirmed the same, and with that, she has also decided to give her two words on the Armie Hammer controversy.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Gal Gadot is a part of Death On The Nile, which also stars Armie Hammer, who is amid a whirlpool of accusations. The movie that has already suffered at the hands of the pandemic, had to face more delay due to Hammer. Gal has now decided to open up about the same and talk about the accusations made against Armie. Below is all you need to know and also what Gal exactly has to say.

Advertisement

If you are unaware, in a series of leaked chats and audio clips, Armie Hammer seems to be talking about some disturbing things. Not to forget that they allegedly have him saying he is 100 per cent Cannibal. In there, the chats have him fantasising enslaving women, sticking his d*ck in their brain, sucking out their blood and eating their flesh, there is also mention of mutilation.

Now Death On The Nile star Gal Gadot has decided to open up about the same. Talking about Armie Hammer as per We Got This Covered, she said, “It’s very complex. If the truth is that he did things, that didn’t matter then a person has to pay the price for his actions and take responsibility. I don’t know what will happen.”

Meanwhile, alongside Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot has also spoken about Joss Whedon and confirmed his abusive behaviour on the sets of Justice League. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Superman Reboot: Henry Cavill Upset With Warner Bros & Not On Talking Terms Over Black Supes Update?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube