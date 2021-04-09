Actor Armie Hammer has been making news ever since he was accused of allegedly sending inappropriate, s*xual messages to several unidentified people in their DMs. Amidst this, the actor’s estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, has been questioned about it.

Advertisement

During a recent interaction, she broke her silence on the scathing controversy and why she’s been keeping quiet all this time. One of the things Armie being accused of is a serious r*pe allegation.

Advertisement

During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, Elizabeth Chambers was asked why she has been so quiet on IG amid her estranged husband Armie Hammer‘s latest controversy. She responded to the fan with a candid answer, saying, “Focusing on healing, my babes and work.”

That’s not all, Elizabeth Chambers further added, “A lot I’ve wanted to share, but hasn’t felt right [at the moment]” This statement has the implication meaning that she wanted to share more about her ex but did not feel it was the right time.

In February 2021, Chambers released a statement talking about the Armie Hammer controversy. She said, “For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters.” She added, “I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know. I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal.”

Elizabeth Chambers continued, “At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter. My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Regé-Jean Page Cryptically Reacts To The Krypton Casting Controversy: “Hearing About These Conversations Hurts”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube