Amber Heard has now long been embroiled in a legal battle with Johnny Depp. There have been allegations of domestic violence, harassment in the past. Adding to it was the libel suit and the defamation suit filed by the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor. Amidst it all, the Aquaman actress has a message for all her fans. Read on for all the details.

Today morning, Amber took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself from the beach. The Justice League actress was having a peaceful time, dressed up in floral attire. She looks at the camera, which continuously keeps moving, but ensures that she conveys her heartfelt message.

Amber Heard says, “I just want to say thank you so much to all of my online supporters and my fans. Thank you so much for everything that you do. You support me, I know it ain’t easy sometimes. But I appreciate it.”

But the video doesn’t end there. Amber Heard seems to have taken a sly dig at Johnny Depp and his fans. She continues, “Also, sorry for the death threats.”

“A message to my fans. I (heart emoji) you!,” the Aquaman actress captions the post.

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp has been trying hard to reopen the libel trial. However, his plea for retrial was recently rejected by the lawmakers.

Reacting to the news, representative of Amber Heard said, “We are pleased – but by no means surprised – by the Court’s denial of Mr Depp’s application for appeal.”

The statement continued, “The evidence presented in the UK case was overwhelming and undeniable. To reiterate, the original verdict was that Mr Johnny Depp committed domestic violence against Amber Heard on no fewer than 12 occasions and she was left in fear of her life. The verdict and lengthy, well-reasoned Judgment, including the Confidential Judgment, have been affirmed. Mr Johnny Depp’s claim of new and important evidence was nothing more than a press strategy, and has been soundly rejected by the Court.”

