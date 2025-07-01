The second season of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s spy action-comedy series FUBAR premiered earlier this month on Netflix. Although many fans were excited to watch the Terminator star on the small screen, the show didn’t find favor with several critics. Overall, it has a modest 48% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score. His last theatrical release was Terminator: Dark Fate (2019), which unfortunately underperformed at the box office, falling short of expectations.

The Film That Could Be Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Big Screen Comeback

It looks like the iconic action hero is still searching for the perfect project that can be his true big-screen comeback. And we might just have the perfect idea. No, it’s not another Terminator or Predator sequel (we’ve had plenty of those). What we’d really love is to see the legendary bodybuilder-turned-actor reunite with Oscar-nominated director Paul Verhoeven for a sequel to the 1990 cult sci-fi hit Total Recall. And here’s why we think it makes perfect sense.

Why A Total Recall Sequel Makes Perfect Sense

It’s been nearly 35 years since Total Recall hit the big screen, and it remains one of those rare sci-fi films that have truly stood the test of time. The movie has aged like fine wine, and Arnold Schwarzenegger was in peak form. A sequel feels like a natural fit because the story and the world of Total Recall have tremendous scope to be explored further. With today’s cutting-edge filmmaking technology and advanced CGI — as seen in post-2000 sci-fi blockbusters like Interstellar, Gravity, and Avatar — filmmakers could create a far more immersive Martian world, aliens, and craft stunning action sequences that simply weren’t possible in 1990.

Total Recall (1990)

Total Recall Reboot

While a direct sequel to Total Recall was never made, a reboot starring Colin Farrell was released in 2012. The Len Wiseman-directed film received mixed feedback from critics, with an underwhelming Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of just 30%. Many thought that although the film had some impressive action sequences and slick visuals, it failed to recreate the magic of the original.

What Was The 1990 Film Total Recall All About?

Directed by Paul Verhoeven, the film is based on a 1966 short story by Philip K. Dick. Set in the year 2084, the plot follows a construction worker, Douglas Quaid (played by Arnold Schwarzenegger), who has recurring dreams about Mars. He decides to visit Rekall, a company that offers virtual vacation memories. But when the memory implant procedure goes wrong, he suspects that his entire life may be a lie, and he might actually be a secret agent whose memories were erased. Now he must travel to Mars to uncover a dangerous conspiracy.

Total Recall – Critical Acclaim And OTT Platform

The 1990 film holds an impressive critics’ score of 82% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Moreover, it has received a user rating of 7.5/10 on IMDb. Total Recall is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for ₹99. It has a runtime of 1 hour and 53 minutes.

Total Recall Trailer

