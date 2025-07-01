Many actors have retired from acting over the years for several reasons. Despite having an illustrious career and a reputation in the film and television industry, actors often face severe health issues that can end a well-built career. It’s always sad to hear about our favorite actors’ retirement, but all we can do is respect their decision. Health should always come first. Many might not know that Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in Harry Potter, announced his retirement because of his memory loss issues. Like him, other actors like Bruce Willis and Melanie Griffith have also retired from acting. Scroll ahead to know more.

1. Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis, who is popularly known for his performances in cult movies like Pulp Fiction, Die Hard, and G.I. Joe, took retirement in 2022. He was diagnosed with aphasia, a degenerative disorder that affects his speech and communication ability with others. Bruce’s daughter Rumer confirmed his retirement through an Instagram post in which she wrote, “With much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him… This is a really challenging time for our family, and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support.”

However, recently it was confirmed that the actor has frontotemporal dementia. In a joint statement, his family wrote, “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

2. Christina Applegate

The Dead To Me actress Christina Applegate announced her retirement after being diagnosed with the degenerative autoimmune disease multiple sclerosis in 2021. This disorder attacks the nervous system, affecting the mobility and memory. After her retirement, in an interview with the LA Times, she talked about her situation and said, “Right now, I couldn’t imagine getting up at 5 a.m. and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set; I don’t have that in me at this moment.” Although she had expressed her interest in doing voice acting or even going into producing to make money and feed her daughter well.

3. Michael J Fox

Michael J. Fox took retirement twice in his career. After being diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991, he took a hiatus from his career, even though he was just 29. The Back To The Future actor then shared his journey in his memoir, No Time Like the Future, in 2022 and confirmed that he is going for a second retirement after his first semi-retirement, which he broke in 2000.

He wrote (via The Hollywood Reporter), “There is a time for everything, and my time of putting in a twelve-hour workday, and memorizing seven pages of dialogue, is best behind me.” The actor further continued, “At least for now … I enter a second retirement. That could change because everything changes. But, if this is the end of my acting career, so be it.”

4. Michael Gambon

Michael Gambon, popularly known for portraying Dumbledore in the Harry Potter film series, retired from acting in 2015 at the age of 75. He had filled in the role for Dumbledore after Richard Harris passed away due to illness. However, the reason for Gambon’s retirement was that he suffered from memory loss. He was having issues memorizing his scripts. He only played small parts with an earpiece, so he doesn’t get lost in the middle of his lines. The actor passed away in 2023.

5. Melanie Griffith

Dakota Johnson’s mother and popular actress Melanie Griffith, didn’t take official retirement but has taken a step back from acting. She was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2011. She has always been vocal about her journey to sobriety and following a healthier and balanced diet to get better. But she has faced a lot of struggles in terms of health issues.

Before getting diagnosed with epilepsy, the actress had undergone surgery to remove early stages of skin cancer from her face in 2009. However, in 2017, the recurrence of her skin cancer occurred, and after the treatment, it left a bruise on her nose. In a 2018 interview with InStyle magazine, Melanie shared, “It’s a scary thing when you’re an actress and you depend on your face for work. But I realize I have to put a Band-Aid on it, and it’s fine. I just look like a dork.” Since then, she hasn’t been seen much in films.

