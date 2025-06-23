The Harry Potter saga may have ended on screen, but its stars continue to shine brightly across Hollywood. While the Wizarding World gave birth to a generation of globally recognized British actors, it also served as a launching pad for several careers that flourished in entirely different franchises.

What’s especially fascinating is how a few key members of the Harry Potter ensemble didn’t just move on, they joined projects that went on to earn over a billion dollars at the global box office. Their performances, often in very different roles from their magical counterparts, proved their versatility and star power across genres like spy thrillers, musicals, and comic-book spectacles. Whether they were voicing strange creatures, leading musical romances, or fighting crime in Gotham City, these actors made a successful leap beyond Hogwarts.

1. Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast (2017) – $1.263B

Director: Bill Condon

Bill Condon RT Score : 71%

: 71% Streaming on: Disney+

Emma Watson, who won hearts worldwide as the fiercely intelligent Hermione Granger, stepped into another legendary role as Belle in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast. This version combined the charm of the 1991 animated classic with rich visuals and grand musical numbers. Watson’s portrayal was fresh and self-assured, giving Belle a more modern, independent identity while preserving her storybook warmth.

The film was a critical and commercial juggernaut. With its sweeping romantic set pieces, strong supporting cast, and nostalgic appeal, it struck gold across age groups. Grossing $1.263 billion as per Box Office Mojo globally, Beauty and the Beast became not only the most successful live-action musical of its time but also the highest-grossing film ever led by a Harry Potter alum.

2. Ralph Fiennes – Skyfall (2012) – $1.1B

Director: Sam Mendes

Sam Mendes RT Score: 92%

92% Streaming on: Prime Video, Apple TV

Known for his chilling portrayal of Lord Voldemort, Ralph Fiennes took a sharp turn in Skyfall, the twenty-third installment in the James Bond franchise. Fiennes entered the spy world as Gareth Mallory, a high-ranking British government official whose arc culminates in him becoming the new M, an iconic role in Bond lore. His calm authority and moral complexity brought depth to a film already heavy with emotional stakes.

Skyfall was a major turning point for Bond, blending old-school espionage with character-driven drama. Critics and audiences embraced its darker tone, powerful visuals, and standout performances. With a worldwide box office haul of $1.1 billion, it remains the highest-grossing Bond film of all time and marked Fiennes’ triumphant transition into yet another globally beloved franchise.

3. Alan Rickman – Alice in Wonderland (2010) – $1.025B

Director: Tim Burton

Tim Burton RT Score: 51%

51% Streaming on: Disney+

Alan Rickman, celebrated for his layered portrayal of Severus Snape, lent his unmistakable voice to the Blue Caterpillar in Tim Burton’s gothic reimagining of Alice in Wonderland. While the role was not a leading one, Rickman’s distinct vocal cadence turned the cryptic caterpillar into a memorably philosophical figure in Wonderland’s chaotic landscape.

The film arrived at the perfect moment, riding the post-Avatar 3D wave and Tim Burton’s visual stylings to box office success. Despite lukewarm reviews, Alice in Wonderland resonated with audiences worldwide and earned a stunning $1.025 billion. Rickman’s contribution, though subtle, was a vital thread in the surreal tapestry that helped the film achieve milestone status.

4. Helena Bonham Carter – Alice in Wonderland (2010) – $1.025B

Director: Tim Burton

Tim Burton RT Score: 51%

51% Streaming on: Disney+

Helena Bonham Carter, who portrayed the dangerously unpredictable Bellatrix Lestrange, embraced an even more bizarre persona in Alice in Wonderland. Playing the Red Queen, she delivered a performance that was both comedic and terrifying. Her exaggerated expressions, shrieking commands, and bizarre costume made her one of the film’s most memorable elements.

Working with frequent collaborator Tim Burton, Bonham Carter helped transform the film into a strange, sometimes unsettling, but visually rich spectacle. Alongside Johnny Depp and Mia Wasikowska, her energy elevated the film beyond its source material. The movie crossed the billion-dollar mark with ease, becoming one of the earliest financial titans of the 2010s—and cementing her presence in two of the biggest fantasy worlds ever filmed.

5. Gary Oldman – The Dark Knight Rises (2012) – $1.009B

Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan RT Score : 94%

: 94% Streaming on: Netflix, JioCinema (India), Apple TV

Best known to Harry Potter fans as the loyal and tragic Sirius Black, Gary Oldman brought a very different kind of gravitas to Gotham City. In The Dark Knight Rises, he reprised his role as Commissioner Jim Gordon, the ethical backbone of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy. With Gotham under siege by Bane, Gordon’s quiet courage and unwavering sense of duty offered emotional weight to the film’s central conflict.

Oldman’s role was not flashy, but it was essential. His grounded performance balanced out the larger-than-life characters and themes that dominated the trilogy’s final act. The Dark Knight Rises earned $1.009 billion worldwide and closed out the series with one of the most successful finales in superhero movie history. Oldman’s presence across both Harry Potter and Batman franchises showcases his unmatched range and impact.

