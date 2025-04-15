Emma Watson nearly dropped her wand after just two Harry Potter movies. While fans saw her grow into the iconic Hermione Granger over eight films, she originally signed on for only the first two. Yep, Hermione’s story almost had a completely different face.

Watson was just 9 when she snagged the role. Out of thousands of hopefuls, she stood out with her smarts, spark, and confidence. That energy helped shape the Hermione fans came to adore. But off-screen, her academic streak nearly pulled her away from the wizarding world for good.

Producer David Heyman revealed the behind-the-scenes twist in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “They were initially signed up to two films, but then we had to renegotiate each time,” he said. And Watson wasn’t just crunching spell books, she was weighing school over stardom.

“Emma, in particular, was quite academic and was very keen in pursuit of schooling and was wrestling a little bit more than the others,” Heyman added. While money often drives contract talks in Hollywood, Watson’s came down to something else entirely. “It really was about, ‘Do I want to be a part of this?’ We had to be sensitive to her needs and how important school was to her.”

That meant every negotiation came with careful listening. “In our position, you’re not dictating, you’re listening,” Heyman explained during the same interview. “At the same time, it’s a tipping point, and it’s working within a framework. I deeply respected her, encouraged her. She’s very smart, always was, and fiercely intelligent.”

So, what stopped Watson from walking away? The thought of someone else stepping into Hermione’s shoes. She cared too much about the character to hand her over. Eventually, she stayed, not just through all eight movies but through one of the biggest pop culture franchises in history.

Still, Watson didn’t let go of her dream to study. After filming wrapped, she followed through. In 2014, she graduated from Brown University with a degree in English literature. Balancing blockbuster films and Ivy League academics? That sounded very Hermione.

And in hindsight, she never regretted sticking it out. Though the pressure was real, Watson later expressed how thankful she felt for staying until the final spell.

The Harry Potter trio – Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint – all initially agreed to just two films. But as the franchise exploded, so did their commitment. Fans got to grow up with the same faces. And Hermione Granger stayed just the way she should’ve – brilliant, brave, and unmistakably Emma.

So yeah, things could have turned wild. But Watson chose magic and textbooks. She cast the right spell, and we’re glad she didn’t vanish after Chamber of Secrets.

