Emma Watson grew up in front of millions. While most actors get to refine their skills privately, she had to learn everything under the world’s watchful eye. That meant no room for mistakes—every performance was judged, every expression analyzed.

Watson landed the role of Hermione Granger at just 10 years old. Unlike most child actors who get to stumble through auditions and acting lessons away from the spotlight, she had to perfect her craft while starring in one of the biggest film franchises ever.

“What most actors and actresses do behind closed doors… I did with the world watching,” the actress told The Hollywood Reporter. This put extra pressure on her performance. She had to be cautious, always aware that millions would analyze her acting choices. Taking creative risks? That wasn’t so easy when the entire world was watching. Still, the English artist later admitted that this experience made her more resilient in the industry.

After years of Harry Potter, Watson had experienced just about everything a film set could throw at her. “I’ve done scenes with animals, with special effects, in every possible weather,” the Hollywood beauty shared. “I’ve done interviews with people dressed as cows.”

With such a wide range of experiences, she became confident in handling any situation in Hollywood. Despite feeling self-conscious about her early Harry Potter years, Watson found them easier to watch.

Over the years, Watson has admitted Em finds it tough to watch herself on-screen. But surprisingly, her earlier Harry Potter films are easier to sit through than the later ones. Why? Because she hardly recognizes her younger self. The later movies, though? Those feel way too close to home.

The Paris-born once disclosed on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, calling it her “bushy hair, chipmunk face, big cheek” phase, but that actually made it more bearable. “Actually, I find that easier to watch because I can completely disconnect myself. It felt like such a long time ago. I really don’t identify myself with that girl,” The later movies, however, were a different story. “The ones from one or two years ago – I find them much, much harder to watch,” the 34-year-old admitted.

As Watson grew older, she became more critical of her acting. Watching herself as a teenager made it impossible to ignore things she wished she had done differently. Still, despite her discomfort, fans continue to appreciate every version of Hermione—chipmunk face and all.

