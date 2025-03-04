Emma Watson had her limits, and This Is the End pushed them. The 2013 apocalyptic comedy was packed with outrageous moments, but one scene took things too far for the Harry Potter star. When Channing Tatum hit the set in nothing but a leather thong, Watson reportedly took one look and walked out.

According to an unconfirmed account from an extra on set, Watson had been scheduled to shoot a scene with Tatum, Seth Rogen, Danny McBride, James Franco, and Jay Baruchel. The setup? McBride, playing a deranged king, emerged from an RV with Tatum on a leash, dressed in only a thong. The extra claimed that Watson “had a freak-out moment” and bolted before cameras rolled. Though briefly returned and filmed for a few minutes, she ultimately called it quits, forcing the night’s shoot to wrap up early.

James Franco later hinted at the incident without naming Watson, telling Mila Kunis in an interview: “So a funny thing happened on this movie I’m doing down here in New Orleans that made me think of you. The movie is a comedy, but it’s kind of an outrageous one, and this actress—I won’t say who, but she had a smaller role in the film—walked off the movie in the middle of a scene.”

He continued, “I’ll admit that the scene we were doing was pretty crazy. There’s not any n*dity, but it is pretty outrageous. It’s not as if the scene wasn’t in the script, though. In any case, I didn’t see any of this go down, but I guess she basically went up to the directors, Seth and Evan [Goldberg], and said, ‘I don’t think I can do this.’ She, by the way, didn’t have to do anything crazy in the scene. But what was going on around her was, I guess, too extreme for her.”

“So Seth was like, ‘Well, what can we do to fix it?’ And she said, ‘There’s nothing you can do to fix it. It’s just everything.’ And he said, ‘Well, let’s just shoot it and I promise you can come to the editing room, and, if you don’t like what we’ve cut together, then we will not put it in the movie.’ And she said, ‘No, that’s still not good. I just can’t do this. I can’t be here.’ And he said, ‘Do you want to leave?’ And she said, ‘Yeah, I’ve got to leave.’”

The extra’s account, which spread online before being deleted, suggested Emma Watson was also frustrated with Channing Tatum’s on-set antics. He had reportedly been drinking and smoking, adding to the chaos. When she exited, the cast continued filming and even joked about the situation.

“So Emma storms off set. Everyone’s like WTF where is she going? She walks all the way down the street. So we wrapped the night 5 minutes later. … The ground was wet and muddy,” the extra recalled, “and Channing said we were stepping in Emma’s tears,” Popfocal reported quoting the extra’s now-deleted post.

While Emma Watson never publicly addressed the walkout, it wasn’t hard to see why she left. Known for her poised and polished image, the Beauty and the Beast star had built a career carefully avoiding controversy. With its over-the-top humor, This Is The End was a stark contrast to her usual projects.

Seth Rogen later confirmed Watson’s departure but downplayed any hard feelings. Despite the unexpected exit, This Is the End became a cult comedy hit, with Tatum’s bizarre cameo becoming one of the film’s most talked-about moments. Watson, on the other hand, stuck to projects that were more in line with her comfort zone. And as far as wild Hollywood moments go, this one remains legendary.

