Channing Tatum still couldn’t believe it. Sharing the screen with Brad Pitt? “It’s crazy.” But his experience working with the Hollywood icon on The Lost City was even wilder than expected. In the action-comedy, Tatum played Alan, a romance novel cover model turned would-be hero, trying to save Sandra Bullock’s Loretta Sage from an eccentric billionaire, played by Daniel Radcliffe. When Alan realized he was over his head, he called in reinforcements — Brad Pitt’s Jack Trainer, an ex-Navy SEAL who handled the rescue with effortless cool.

Though Pitt’s role was brief, his impact was massive. During an interview with Virgin Radio UK, Tatum admitted he was in awe. “I was like, I can’t believe I’m in a scene with Brad Pitt, it’s crazy. I got really lucky. You project who you want all these people to be, it’s not their responsibility to live up to these dreams and standards that you have. I’ve watched Brad and Sandy and Daniel my whole life, and their movies. You want them to be like who you want them to be, and each and every single one of them superseded what I wanted them to be. As humans, as actors, you get to learn from who they are, not how they are.”

That admiration extended beyond the film’s action sequences. The cast shot on location in the Dominican Republic, deep in the jungle — an experience that tested endurance. But, according to Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum was the ideal survival companion. “[Channing] thrives on danger like that. He would skin animals, he would show you how to fry them, he knows how to tie knots, stop bleeding, it would definitely be Channing.”

Jungle survival aside, the set had its fair share of lighthearted chaos. Bullock revealed that pranks were a regular occurrence, and Tatum was the chief instigator. “Channing, but I’m a close second. I think he definitely…I asked him not to be too bad. We just didn’t have the time.” Meanwhile, Daniel Radcliffe, who played the film’s delightfully unhinged villain, had his own fun. Stepping away from heroic roles, he embraced the dark side with glee. “Playing the villain is way more fun than being the good guy.”

Between the high-octane action, jungle antics, and off-screen pranks, The Lost City proved to be as much of an adventure behind the scenes as it was on screen. But for Channing Tatum, working with Brad Pitt? Still surreal. “It’s crazy.”

