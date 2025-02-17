Now, the team has finally delivered, crushing the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in a dominant rematch at the Superdome. The win marks Philly’s second Lombardi Trophy and puts an end to the Chiefs’ dreams of an unprecedented three-peat.

“We have an obsession around here. To stay in the moment. To focus on every single detail: the next minute, the next meeting, the next practice, the next game,” Bradley Cooper declared in the video titled One More. It was a rallying cry that embodied Philadelphia’s relentless mindset. Back then, the Eagles fell short. But this time? They finished the job.

Jalen Hurts dominated — two passing TDs, one rushing, 221 yards. Super Bowl MVP. Eagles silenced critics, proving their grit under Nick Sirianni.

For Cooper, this win hit close to home. The Silver Linings Playbook star’s always been one of Philly’s most passionate celebrity fans. From Super Bowl LII to this season’s NFC Championship win over the 49ers, he’s been there, cheering every step of the way. His Eagles fandom even made it onto the big screen when he played a die-hard supporter in Silver Linings Playbook.

The victory wasn’t just a redemption story for Philly but also a personal moment of vindication for their star QB. Hurts had been scrutinized for the team’s midseason struggles, but he silenced the critics with a masterclass performance. His connection with wide receivers and control of the game kept the Chiefs on their heels all night.

Philadelphia’s defense also stepped up, shutting down Patrick Mahomes and preventing any late-game heroics. Kicker Jake Elliott added four field goals, keeping the scoreboard ticking and maintaining control of the game. Unlike their nail-biter loss two years ago, this time, there was no doubt. The Eagles dominated from start to finish.

