Kajol is back on the big screen with a solo film almost 7 years after Helicopter Eela. Her debut in the horror genre with Maa kickstarted its box office journey on a promising note. It is sadly getting sandwiched among massive competition, and Metro In Dino is set to steal its next target! Scroll below for day 16 updates.

How much has Maa earned on day 16 in India?

The ticket windows have gotten more congested than ever. There are so many options, so as one can guess, it’s the survival of the fittest. On day 16, Maa earned 60 lakhs. It saw a 93% growth compared to the 31 lakhs earned on the third Saturday.

The net collection in India concluded at an estimated 38.57 crore net after 16 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 45.51 crores. Maa is close to its saturation and will seemingly end its lifetime within the 45 crore range.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 28.13 crores

Week 2: 9.53 crores

Day 15: 31 lakhs

Day 16: 60 lakhs

Total: 38.57 crores

Metro In Dino vs Maa Box Office

A lot of Bollywood films have been released at the ticket windows. But the biggest threat for Kajol at the moment is Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino. It has garnered 36.66 crores within 9 days of its theatrical run, as per official figures. Today, Aditya Roy Kapur & Sara Ali Khan’s multi-starrer will officially beat Maa.

That’s not it! Metro In Dino will likely enter the top 10 highest-grossing films in India by beating The Diplomat (40.73 crores). It was the next big target for Maa, but now that will be a far fetched dream!

Maa Box Office Summary (16 days)

India net: 38.57 crores

India gross: 45.51 crores

