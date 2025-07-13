It would be safe to confess that Bollywood has witnessed more failures than successes in the last decade. While Shah Rukh Khan witnessed one of his biggest failures in Zero, he also delivered his highest-grossing film in history, Jawan. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Adipurush – many expensive films were made, but was the risk worth it at the box office? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Guess the most expensive release of Bollywood?

Among movies that have been released at the box office, Prabhas’ Adipurush is the most expensive film made in Bollywood. It was made on a staggering budget of 500 crores. Featuring a stellar cast including Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, the mythological action film was a box office bomb. It concluded its lifetime at 147 crore net, bearing massive losses for the producers.

Top 5 most expensive Bollywood films

Our big Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan shouldered some of the most expensive films in the last decade. Considering the top 5, the success ratio was only 40% as only 2 of the releases triumphed at the Indian box office.

Check out the most expensive Bollywood films at the Indian box office (budget | net collection | verdict):

Adipurush: 500 crores | 147 crores | Flop Brahmastra: 410 crores | 268 crores | Average Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 350 crores | 66 crores | Flop Singham Again: 340 crores | 270.60 crores | Losing Jawan: 300 crores | 640.42 crores | Hit

Was the risk worth it?

If one combines the budget of the top 5 expensive Bollywood films, the estimated cost surges to 1900 crores. Splurging such a huge cost and delivering 3 out of 5 flops is indeed a risk not worth it. Even if one considers other big-budget movies like Laal Singh Chaddha, Zero, and Maidaan, you’ll be convinced that the risks are too huge as opposed to the results.

Meanwhile, small scale movies like Stree 2 have won big due to their excellent content. So, is it really about the budget afterall?

