High hopes were pinned on this year’s Eid releases, but none of the films raked in good moolah at the Indian box office. We witnessed two big films, Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan, clashing during the Eid festive season, and both biggies tanked miserably. There was a scope for Ajay’s film to work at ticket windows, but it failed to capitalize on the positivity around it.

Directed by Amit Sharma, the biographical sports drama was released in theatres on 10 April 2024. Based on the life of legendary Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, the biggie opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. Even the ticket-buying audience gave it a thumbs-up. Unfortunately, this favorable response didn’t translate to numbers at ticket windows, and the film turned out to be a major failure.

Maidaan was an underperformer right from the opening day. It started its journey by earning just 7.25 crores (including paid previews). During the extended opening weekend of 4 days, the film earned just 19.55 crores. In the first extended week of 8 days, it amassed 25.45 crores. It did show some momentum after the opening week, but it was not of much use as the lifetime total went up to just 53 crores.

Check out the daily breakdown of Maidaan at the Indian box office:

Day 1- 7.25 crores (including 2.25 crores from previews)

Day 2- 2.80 crores

Day 3- 4.50 crores

Day 4- 5 crores

Extended opening weekend (4 days)- 19.55 crores

Day 5- 1.20 crores

Day 6- 1.50 crores

Day 7- 2 crores

Day 8- 1.20 crores

Extended opening week (8 days)- 25.45 crores

Day 9- 1.51 crores

Day 10- 2.83 crores

Day 11- 3.15 crores

Day 12- 3 crores

Day 13- 0.75 crore

Day 14- 0.70 crore

Day 15- 0.60 crore

Second week- 13.04 crores

Day 16- 1 crore

Day 17- 1.75 crores

Day 18- 2 crores

Day 19- 0.60 crore

Day 20- 0.70 crore

Day 21- 1.10 crores

Day 22- 0.50 crore

Day 23- 0.50 crore

Third week- 7.15 crores

Fourth week- 4.25 crores

Remaining days- 3.11 crores

Lifetime- 53 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff’s Actioner!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News