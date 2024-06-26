Lately, the Eid festive season hasn’t delivered a big success for Bollywood at the box office. This year, expectations were high, with not one but two big films arriving on the auspicious occasion. Yes, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan clashed at ticket windows, and shockingly, none of the releases managed to shine. In fact, they turned out to be a complete flop show. Today, we’ll be looking at the daily breakdown of the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer!

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action extravaganza was released in theatres on 11 April 2024. Considering the collaboration between Tiger Shroff, a young-generation action star, and Akshay Kumar, an action veteran, expectations were extremely high. However, the film offered nothing engaging on the content front, resulting in a dismal theatrical run.

Apart from the negative reviews from critics, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also witnessed unfavorable word-of-mouth, thus affecting the film’s run right from the opening day. On day 1, the biggie clocked 16.07 crores. During the first extended weekend of 4 days, the film earned just 39 crores. The first 8-day extended week saw only 49.50 crores coming in. After the poor performance during the opening week, the biggie didn’t earn much and ended its domestic run at just 66 crores.

Check out the daily breakdown of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the Indian box office:

Day 1- 16.07 crores

Day 2- 6.50 crores

Day 3- 7.43 crores

Day 4- 9 crores

Extended first weekend (4-day)- 39 crores

Day 5- 2.10 crores

Day 6- 2.70 crores

Day 7- 2.90 crores

Day 8- 2 crores

Extended first week (8-day)- 49.50 crores

Day 9- 1.50 crores

Day 10- 1.90 crores

Day 11- 2.40 crores

Day 12- 0.95 crore

Day 13- 0.85 crore

Day 14- 0.80 crore

Day 15- 0.60 crore

Second week- 9 crores

Day 16- 0.50 crore

Day 17- 0.70 crore

Day 18- 1 crore

Day 19- 0.40 crore

Day 20- 0.45 crore

Day 21- 0.50 crore

Day 22- 0.35 crore

Third week- 3.90 crores

Rest of the days- 3.60 crores

Lifetime- 66 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Crew Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Kriti Sanon Starrer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News