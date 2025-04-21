Sunny Deol & Randeep Hooda starrer Jaat has welcomed a good Sunday despite all the competition at the box office. It was expected to slow down after the arrival of Kesari Chapter 2. But the action thriller has witnessed a good jump on day 11. Scroll below for the latest update!

Shined bright on Sunday

The official figures are out, and Jaat minted 5.09 crore net on day 11. It registered 30% growth on the second Sunday, compared to 3.90 crores earned on the previous day. The action thriller is facing strong competition from Kesari Chapter 2. Akshay Kumar starrer witnessed its best day yesterday with collections crossing 12 crores.

Jaat has surpassed all odds and witnessed good growth during its second weekend, which is a good sign. The 11-day total at the Indian box office now comes to 75.18 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 88.64 crores.

Chasing Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’s lifetime

Sunny Deol starrer is now aiming to surpass the lifetime earnings of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. His romantic period drama action film had minted 76.88 crores in its lifetime. Jaat is only 1.70 crore away from that feat.

With that, Jaat will become the second highest-grossing film of Sunny Deol. At the #1 spot is Gadar 2, with its whopping lifetime of 525.50 crores.

Inching closer to the breakeven stage

Gopichand Malineni‘s directorial is made on a budget of 100 crores. In 11 days, it has recovered around 75% of the estimated cost. The breakeven stage is closer than ever, so the action thriller only needs to hold its fort strong during the regular working days to achieve success.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

