It was a night full of fun, frolic and lots of dancing at actor Karan Deol’s sangeet and his father, actor Sunny Deol put on his dancing shoes as he performed on his iconic track ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ from the blockbuster film ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’.

For the performance, he dressed up as his character Tara Singh from the film in a grey kurta, Patiala pyjama, brown blazer and black shoes. He also sported a brown turban.

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani took to Instagram, where he posted the video of Sunny Deol’s performance.

The 66-year-old Sunny Deol’s son Karan is set to tie the knot with his fiance Drisha Acharya on June 18. The sangeet took place on Friday night and had the Deol family in attendance. Watch the Video here.

Karan made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 film ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’. He was later seen in ‘Velle’ and will next be seen in ‘Apne 2’.

Sunny Deol will next be seen in ‘Gadar 2’ with his co-star Ameesha Patel. The film will release in theatres on August 11.

