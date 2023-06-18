Reacting to the controversies around cringe-worthy dialogues in Adipurush, the makers have decided to revise lines. Ever since the film hit the big screens, it’s been in the news for its ‘Tapori’ & ‘Sadak Chaap’ language used by Lord Hanuman and Lord Ram in the film. Helmed by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, the film has been at the receiving end while setting the box offices ringing.

Now adhering to the fans’ feedback, the makers have decided to revise the dialogues and include it in the film in the coming days. A while back, we told you Manoj Muntashir said that Adipurush isn’t an adaption but inspired by Ramayana.

In a statement released, makers said, “Adipurush is garnering an overwhelming response across the world and is conquering the hearts of audiences across all ages. Making this visual spectacle a memorable cinematic experience, the team decides to make alterations to the film’s dialogues –Valuing the input of the public and the audience. The makers are revisiting the said dialogues, ensuring to resonate with core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theatres in the next few days. This decision is a testament that inspite of unstoppable collections at the Box Office, the team is committed, and nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audiences and harmony at large.”

On the other hand, writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla also penned a long Tweet talking about his dialogues and revealed that he wrote 4000 lines in Adipurush and some sentiments got hurt on 5 lines. He also revealed his own brother said indecent things about him on social media.

The first lesson one can learn from Ramkatha is to respect every emotion. Right or wrong, time changes, and feeling remains. I wrote dialogues of more than 4000 lines in Adipurush, some sentiments got hurt on 5 lines. In those hundreds of lines, where Shri Ram was glorified, Maa Sita’s chastity was described, praise was also to be received for her, which I don’t know why I did not get. My own brothers wrote indecent words for me on social media. The same my own, for whose respected mothers I read poems many times on TV, addressed my own mother with indecent words.

He further wrote, “We have created Adipurush for Sanatan Seva, which you see in large numbers and I am sure you will see in future as well. Why this post? Because, for me, there is nothing greater than your feeling. I can give countless arguments in favour of my dialogues, but this will not reduce your pain. Me and the producer-director of the film have decided that some of the dialogues which are hurting you, We’ll revise them, and they’ll be added to the film this week.”

रामकथा से पहला पाठ जो कोई सीख सकता है, वो है हर भावना का सम्मान करना.

सही या ग़लत, समय के अनुसार बदल जाता है, भावना रह जाती है.

आदिपुरुष में 4000 से भी ज़्यादा पंक्तियों के संवाद मैंने लिखे, 5 पंक्तियों पर कुछ भावनाएँ आहत हुईं.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Adipurush’s dialogues being changed in the film? Do let us know.

