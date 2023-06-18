In other news, apart from Adipurush, Shah Rukh Khan’s darling daughter Suhana Khan’s debut film The Archies’ teaser was dropped online. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film will mark the launch of many star kids like Suhana, Sridevi-Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda along with Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Mendra among others. Now reacting to the much-anticipated teaser, self-proclaimed critic KRK has asked SRK a question.

Speaking about The Archies, the film which will premiere on Netflix is about the teenagers of Riverdale. It is an adaptation of stories from Archies Comics. Scroll down to know what KRK has said about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, KRK called ‘The Archies’ a ‘Thandi’ film and asked Shah Rukh Khan why he chose to launch his daughter Suhana Khan in such a film. He further suggested that SRK should have launched Suhana in a 300-crore film. KRK often launches an attack on SRK via his Tweets, especially during the release of Pathaan. However, later, he was seen taking a U-Turn and showering praises on King Khan.

KRK Tweeted, “I really can’t understand that why Bhai Jaan @iamsrk allowed Bitiya to get launched in such a Thandi film #TheArchies? Launch Karna Hi Tha Toh ₹300Cr Budget Ki film main Karte.”

I really can’t understand that why Bhai Jaan @iamsrk allowed Bitiya to get launched in such a Thandi film #TheArchies? Launch Karna Hi Tha Toh ₹300Cr Budget Ki film main Karte. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 18, 2023

Reacting to his Tweet, netizens asked KRK to not pass a comment on Suhana Khan. One user wrote, “Banda @iamsrk h ..kuchh soch smajhh ke hi kiya hoga abhi..or glti se bi uske beti pr koi comment mt krna @kamaalrkhan bhai ..ghar tak pahuch jayega.”

While another said, “sab bikaw nahi hotey chacha …..” a third one wrote, “Nae. Logo ki gaaliya padegi fir. Uske liye ye theek hai. Actor achi hui toh aage jaegi verna na sahi.”

Coming back, The Archies’ teaser has been doing the rounds on social media and is being lauded by one and all.

Must Read: Aamir Khan & Faisal Khan Reunite! Hug It Out At A Family Party Months After Latter Called Laal Singh Chaddha Actor An ‘Opportunist’ – See Pic

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News