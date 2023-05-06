Shah Rukh Khan is called King Khan for a reason. Apart from being one of the most prominent actors in the country, his humility and humour are surely unmissable. After the massive success of his latest film Pathaan, SRK’s fans cannot wait for his next Jawan. As the actor recently revealed, there are still four months to the film’s release, one of his fans asked him to release the movie in a day, and his reaction will leave you in splits.

SRK was last seen in Sidharth Anand’s Pathaan, which roared at the box office. The movie also starred Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

The release date of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was one of the biggest matters of concern among his fans. Earlier, several rumours claimed the movie would hit the theatres on June 2, and fans were concerned why the actor had not started with the promotions yet. Now, Shah Rukh Khan himself cleared the air with a brand new teaser of the film and unveiled its release date as September 7.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Reacting to the film’s delay, Shah Rukh Khan even took to his Twitter to answer various questions and revealed that the film’s crew will now have plenty of time to work with ease. He said, “Everybody was working without a break and pushing themselves…so a bit relieved that all can do their job with more ease now.”

As usual, SRK again held a Q&A round on Twitter and reacted to various fans’ questions. He also gave a gist of his impeccable sense of humour and left us all in splits. As a fan asked him, “Bhai, 100-200 zyda Lelo par jawaan movie kal hi release kar do,” Shah Rukh Khan replied, “Bhai itne mein toh OTT ka subscription nahi milta tujhe poori picture chahiye!!”

Bhai itne mein toh OTT ka subscription nahi milta tujhe poori picture chahiye!! #Jawan https://t.co/KX6pWu8j1V — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2023

The actor’s savage reply indeed won our hearts. Now, we cannot wait to see what else he has stored for us in his next movie. For the unversed, Jawan is helmed by Atlee Kumar, while Gauri Khan is producing it. The movie also stars Nayanthara as the leading lady.

