When Is Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated movie Jawan releasing? This is a question which has been haunting every single SRK fan ever since the confusion on the release date intensified on social media. Well, the question has been answered by King Khan himself. Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram to put all the rumours to rest by dropping the official release date.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was earlier rumoured to hit the screens on June 2, but it seems they were all baseless rumours. Read on to know when the Bollywood superstar’s Jawan will release in theatres.

Taking to his Instagram, with 38 million followers, Shah Rukh Khan shared two posts for his new movie Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan first shared an image of an official poster with the release date- September 7, 2023. King Khan then posted a small clip announcing the same. Shah Rukh then quickly logged into Twitter with the intention of interacting with his famous #AskSRK session.

During the Q&A, SRK spilt the reason behind Jawan getting delayed. The actor said, “Takes time and patience to make something worthy for audiences”, adding that he is excited for “Atlee and his team” in another tweet. Shah Rukh Khan also shared, “Everybody was working without a break and pushing themselves…so a bit relieved that all can do their job with more ease now” when asked about what was his reaction to his movie getting delayed.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Takes time and patience to make something worthy for audiences….#Jawan #7thSeptember2023 https://t.co/6wdLx3JUC1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2023

Everybody was working without a break and pushing themselves…so a bit relieved that all can do their job with more ease now. #Jawan #7thSeptember2023 https://t.co/i3FH17r7q2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2023

Social media users could not contain then their excitement as they thronged to social media to reveal how eagerly they were waiting for Jawan. One fan stated, “SRK is the only one who can break his own records of Pathaan with Jawan.”

Another user stated, “ONE MORE HISTORICAL ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER LOADING.” The next one added, “We can’t keep calm.”

An elated individual asserted, “Box office ke sare record tootne wale hai.” Another person said, “Ye movie pathaan ka bhi record todegi mark my words.” Whereas one user said, “Baap level VFX.”

After the official announcement of Jawan’s release date, fans are now waiting for the official teaser of Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

