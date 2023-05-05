Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, produced by Aditya Chopra & directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster. It is the highest grossing film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema with over 1050 crore gross at the global box office!

The film which stars the biggest global superstar of Indian cinema, Shah Rukh Khan, will now become the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post partition! It is set to release on May 12th in Bangladesh.

Nelson D’Souza, Vice President, International Distribution, says, “Cinema has always been a unifying force between nations, races and cultures. It transcends borders, galvanises people and plays a significant hand in bringing people together. We are incredibly thrilled that Pathaan, which has done historic business worldwide, will now get a chance to entertain audiences in Bangladesh!”

He adds, “Pathaan becomes the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post 1971 and we are thankful to the authorities for their decision. We have learnt over the years that Shah Rukh Khan has tremendous fan following in Bangladesh and we feel Pathaan, our latest offering from YRF’s Spy Universe, is the perfect first film of SRK & Hindi cinema to release in the country and represent Indian culture and cinema in its full glory.”

Pathaan is also the highest grossing film of the fabled YRF’s Spy Universe that also includes blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and War!

