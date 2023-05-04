Looks like the rumours of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan’s release date getting pushed are turning out to be true! Helmed by Atlee, the film, which also stars South Sensation Nayanthara, has been in the news from the past some time. SRK, who kick-started 2023 on a blockbuster note with the release of Pathaan, is keeping his fans hooked with the latest updates of his upcoming films Jawan.

After Jawan, the superstar will later be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which is as of now slated to hit the screens in December last year. Now the latest report states that SRK starrer is unlikely to release on June 2, 2023, and will be pushed to August. Scroll down for more details.

According to the latest media report in Pinkvilla, Jawan makers need some more time to complete the visual effects of the film owing to which they have decided to push the date ahead. The team believe that they would rather come up with a product that competes with the best in the country than a substandard one.

A source close to the development revealed to the portal, “The team is contemplating on several dates but they need to be in sync with the VFX guidelines. The dates being considered at the moment are June 29, and all the four weeks of August. In all probability, Jawan will be an August release now, as Shah Rukh Khan and team now want to give adequate time to the VFX. August 11 and August 25 are heavily being discussed by all stakeholders at Red Chillies.”

“The team at Red Chillies is taking everything into account before announcing a certain date. They are committed to bring an uncompromised product and will now announce a date in a way that the film is no more delayed. The talk of delaying had been going on for a while, however, the stakeholders were hopeful on VFX to be complete by early May,” added the source added further.

Well, while looking at the calendar, August seems to be crowded with the release of Animal, Gadar 2 and Vaccine War slated on August 11 while August 25 release will have Dream Girl 2 and Raula released in big theatres. Talking about June 29, the day is occupied with Satyaprem Ki Katha’s release date.

Well, there’s no confirmation on the same as of now. We shall wait for the makers to make an official announcement same.

