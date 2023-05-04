Alia Bhatt is a talented actress who has proved she knows her craft with films such as Highway, Udta Punjab, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Raazi and more. The mom of one – who recently walked the MET Gala red carpet for the first time, has also proved she’s a credible singer with the unplugged versions of Ikk Kudi, Samjhawan and more.

Earlier today, we came across an old video of Alia performing on stage in from of a live audience; and let us tell you, netizens aren’t impressed with her vocals. In fact, they took to the video’s comments sections and mercilessly trolled the actress for her auto-tuneless performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shared on Instagram by enoughinternetfortonite with the caption, “COMMENT SECTION >>>> dhinchak alia,” the video also see the text “life mein aisa confidence chahiye” splashed across. The video sees Alia Bhatt dressed in a cropped neon pink top and ripped jeans. From her interaction with those present, it seems like the actress is singing ‘Kar Gayi Chull’ from her 2016 film Kapoor & Sons to a crowd in New York. Scroll below to see fans’ reactions to it.

Trolling Alia Bhatt’s performance and singing, netizens spoofed well-known singers’ names and trolled her. The spoofed celeb names included “Katy Sorry” (Katy Perry) “Vishal deadlani” (Vishal Dadlani) “The weekday” (The Weeknd) “Kendrick Bimaar” (Kendrick Lamar) “Pheeki minaj” (Nicki Minaj) “Nirasha bhosle” (Asha Bhosle) “Lady mat gaa” (Lady Gaga) “Lana rehne dey” “Sehlena Gomez” (Selena Gomez) “Lady bhaaga” (Lady Gaga), and “Hariyana grande” (Arian Grande).

Some more spoof names of well-known singers that were part of the comments, included “No Direction” & “Wrong Direction” (One Direction), “AreSh*t Singh” (Arijit Singh) “Miley Virus” (Miley Cyrus) “AR Reham kar” (AR Rahman) “Chup-hoja Cat” (Doja Cat) “Nahi-aata Mangeshkar” (Lata Mangeshkar) “Sonu Nidhan” (Sonu Nigam) “Britney spare me” (Britney Spears) “Besuri-yonce” (Beyonce) “Shreya Bhuchal” (Shreya Ghoshal) “Miley Charas” (Miley Cyrus)

One user simply wrote, “The comment section passed the vibe check😂😂😂😂” Check out this video of Alia Bhatt here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by enough internet for tonight (@enoughinternetfortonite)

What do you think of Alia Bhatt’s performance? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Almost Falls On The Ground While Walking In Thigh High Slit Dress & Heels, Nick Jonas Saves Her Making The Netizens Go “He Got Your Back Pri”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News