Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce is among the most discussed splits in Hollywood. After dating for a decade, the two tied the knot. However, troubles in their paradise began before Angelina filed for divorce. One of the reasons for their fight was also Selena Gomez. Scroll down to learn what happened.

Angelina and Brad first met in 2013 on the sets of their highly-acclaimed film Mr and Mrs Smith, while the latter was still married to Jennifer Aniston. After his divorce from Jen, the two came out to be Hollywood’s ‘It’ couple and dated for nearly a decade. In 2015, the duo tied the knot, and the following year Angelina filed for divorce.

Back in 2015, Brad Pitt worked with Selena Gomez on his film The Big Short and the two seemingly bonded. They were even seen gazing at each other in an Instagram post. In 2016, a report by OK! magazine claimed that Selena was also one of the reasons behind Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s split.

The report claimed that the Eternals star was concerned about other women flirting with her husband, but things changed when she saw pictures of random women on Pitt’s phone. The magazine’s source said, “She found photos on his phone with everyone from flight attendants to biker babes at a motorcycle convention to Hollywood ingenues like Selena Gomez,” which eventually led to a blowout between Angelina and Brad.

Following Selena Gomez’s reported entry into their relationship via a few photos, things between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt worsened. Moreover, rumours of the Fight Club star’s affair with Marion Cotillard added to their fights. The former couple is currently battling for the custody of their children. They share six children: Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Knox and Vivienne.

