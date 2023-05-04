Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish are two of the biggest artistes in the world right now and while they both are heavily inclined towards pop music, their taste does differ when they release their respective projects. Dua and Billie were recently clicked together at the red after-party of MET Gala 2023 and soon the rumours started doing the rounds that the two might be coming together for a song and before we dive deeper, the rumours might actually be true.

Dua Lipa, for the unversed, was named the Best Dressed at MET Gala 2023 by Cosmopolitan whereas, Billie Eilish too looked stunning in an all-black ensemble. The two, however, opted for a casual look while letting their hair down at the MET Gala after-party. Read on to know more.

A possible collaboration between Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish might soon become a reality as the two were seen having a gala time. Social media users too feel there might be something cooking as the same rumour surfaced on the Internet when Dua invited Billie as a special guest on her podcast At You Service in April 2023. The two are known to share a great rapport with each other and their latest appearance together has only made the rumours stronger. It is also rumoured that they did discuss their possible collaboration at the after-party. While none of the two has confirmed their collaboration, social media users debated whether these two will be fire on a track or not.

One fan on Twitter posted, “Just thinking that they have some of the most stream albums for a female artists, is freaking me out.” Another shared, “They’re coming to end WAP with ease.”

The next one commented, “They’re coming to break spotify omg.” And, one posted, “IDK their music styles are way too different.”

An elated fan asserted, “Wait this is gonna serve so hard we won” and echoing similar sentiments, another tweeted, “Billie is a special guest on Dua‘s podcast so this rumored collaboration is likely to happen.”

One quipped, “Billie stop doing charity challenge” as another concluded, “QUEENS OF SPOTIFY COMING TO BREAK THE WORLD.”

