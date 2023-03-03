American singing sensation Billie Eilish often finds herself in the centre of trolls owing to her dating life. Amid the current scenario, with a lot of hate on social media, many celebrities are taking breaks from their social media, including the Bad Guy singer. She recently revealed the reason behind distancing herself from social media.

Billie found recognition with her songs during her early teen years with her track Ocean Eyes in 2015 and went on to release her first EP in 2017. The seven-time Grammy award-winning singer is one of the leading musicians in the world.

Billie Eilish has often opened up about how online hate affects her as she has come across various hate-filled videos. During her recent appearance on Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast, the 21-year-old revealed that she deleted all social media apps from her phone, at the time the episode was recorded.

The singer revealed that deleting social media from her phone was a “huge deal” for her and added that she grew up in the “perfect” time when there was no internet. She continued, “I really had such a childhood and I was doing stuff all the time.” She further mentioned how she came across phones when she was a preteen and later was exposed to the internet.

Further in the conversation, the singer mentioned how she has watched videos of her titled “Why Billie Eilish is a horrible person” which included several points to hate her. She added, “Anything I read on the internet I believe. Me! And I know for a fact that’s stupid and I shouldn’t do that because I have proof that it’s not all true.”

Seemingly, with the ongoing online hate, a break must have been good for Eilish as she recently made her comeback to Instagram.

Billie Eilish recently dropped a photo dump in which she shared a series of peaceful pictures. One of the photos saw Billie sitting under a tree on a fine morning. Another one saw her sporting a printed bikini as she soaked in the sun on the poolside. She did not caption the post and let her fans share their views.

