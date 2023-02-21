Over the years, Justin Bieber has changed a lot as an artist and a human being. He started off his career very young and made mistakes as a teenager while being a part of controversies. But ever since he has gotten married to Hailey Bieber, he has only been doing great in terms of mental health but has also become kinder. Justin has a massive fan following across the globe including Billie Eilish who has expressed her love for the Canadian singer multiple times in public. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when the Bad Guy singer revealed Bieber’s message that he sent her after sharing a long warm hug at Coachella 2019. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those of you who don’t know, Billie is one of Justin’s biggest fans and never leaves an opportunity to make headlines by expressing her love and respect for him. Back in 2019, the Baby singer surprised Eilish at the Coachella festival and their video went viral on social media with Scooter Braun sharing it. Take a look at it below:

Billie Eilish was starstruck looking at Justin Bieber and we can totally relate to this moment. Later in her documentary that was released at Apple TV+, Billie read out Justin’s message to her that he sent her, post their meeting.

Billie Eilish read, “Your love for me touched my heart. You are so special, not for what you can do but for who you are—remember that. I’m so impressed by your aura and presence. You carry a heavy calling. You are an idol to so many and I’m excited to watch you flourish. Thank you for tonight. It meant as much to me as it did to you. It feels like yesterday I was 15 singing ‘One Time.’ It flew by in a flash. Now I’m 25. Embrace it all, Billie. You are great but not greater than anyone,” as reported by Seventeen.

Imagine getting such a heartwarming message from Justin Bieber. Well, she deserved it!

What are your thoughts on Billie reading out Justin’s message in her documentary post their meeting at Coachella 2019? Tell us in the space below.

