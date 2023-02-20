It was Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man that kickstarted the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008. An era ended when Tony Stark died saving everyone during the vents of Avengers: Endgame. Now, for the past few days, speculations have been going around that RDJ might return to MCU once again with Avengers: Secret Wars, but Marvel Executive Stephen Broussard has put down the rumours in his recent interview. Scroll down with a heavy heart to know everything about t in detail.

Be it Downey’s Tony Stark or Chris Evans’ Captain America or Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff, or Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, they were the reasons why Marvel has generated this much fame and fan following over the years. The OG heroes handed down their legacies to others in the last phase. With MCU Phase 5 and the multiversal saga, speculations were rife that RDJ might return again, but the chances are narrowing down now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with io9, Stephen Broussard, who is also the producer of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, opened up about it and said it Robert Downey Jr’s return as Iron Man might be off the table now. He said, “Well, I think one of the meta-narratives of Phase Four was about new characters. It was about new people stepping into mantles. If you look at, like, Cassie [Lang in ‘Quantumania’] getting a suit and Kate Bishop [in ‘Hawkeye’], new characters being introduced, like Jack in Werewolf by Night. After these first 10 years of Marvel storytelling, torches are being passed, like with Robert Downey Jr. no longer being [on the] table and stuff like that. So it was kind of like a new generation stepping to the forefront, which, again, has always happened in the comics.”

Earlier, besides Avengers: Secret Wars, there were rumours that Robert Downey Jr would reprise his role as Iron Man in Marvel’s Ironheart and Armor Wars. There were even reports about him making a special appearance in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4. But with this latest comment from Broussard, all speculations have ended. Or are they keeping it under wraps and being super discreet about it?

What are your thoughts on this? Do you think Robert Downey Jr will once again return to MCU as Iron Man? Let us know in the comments and more news and updates on it; stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: The Flash Will Mark Ezra Miller’s Exit & Grant Gustin’s Entry As Barry Allen In The DCU? Here’s What The Wild Rumour Says

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News