While the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe rides on the massive fans anticipation, one IP under the umbrella is a different monster in itself. Tom Holland-led Peter Parker Franchise enjoys a fanbase that is wild and beyond counting. While Spider-Man: No Way released and became a never seen before success story for the studio, there is no doubt that they will take the standalone Franchise ahead with Holland. Fans across the globe have been looking forward to what they are being severed next and it feels like we have finally gotten a hint.

But before we begin, these are just speculations with no confirmation, so take it with a pinch of salt. Tom became MCU youngest Spider-Man and in no way made his way to the hearts and was given a standalone trilogy that become highly successful. The actor broke many records with his last outing with the studio and reports said he been signed for another three solo films.

While there have been no updates ever since, we have been hearing that the MCU bosses are secretly shaping Spider-Man 4 while we enjoy the Phase 4 and 5 slate that is now on the verge of beginning with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Now as per a new report the release period and the budget of the next Tom Holland starrer has been revealed. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Now as per a Comic Book Movie, the studio has progressed in shaping up Spider-Man 4 and if everything goes by the plan, they will even begin production this year itself. The film that is touted to take ahead the foundation laid by No Way Home will be mounted on a massive budget of $200 Million. And there is even a speculation that says the film will hit the big screen in 2025.

However, it was already said that Spider-Man 4 will have to release before the two Avengers movies, The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. How much of this is substantial and how much isn’t, only the makers can confirm. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more on this and everything else from the world of entertainment.

