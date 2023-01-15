Dakota Johnson is one of the most versatile actresses in Hollywood who have been in movie franchises like Fifty Shades Of Grey and also did films like Persuasion, The High Note, etc. The actress comes from a famous family but she never tried to push her luck based on that. She has gained popularity with her own hard work, passion, and definitely beauty. She loves dressing up and her sartorial choices prove how much she is a boss lady!

Dakota enjoys a massive fanbase who love to follow and admire her for her fashion knowledge and styling sense. She never fails to entertain her audience with her sartorial picks and often puts her best foot forward when it comes to fashion – be it for a red carpet, a photoshoot, or even a casual stroll!

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2018, Dakota Johnson wooed us with her fashion quotient when she graced the LACMA event in Los Angeles. As shared by one of her fan pages on Instagram, she can be seen wearing a full black gown from the luxury fashion brand Gucci and looked ethereal as ever. The dress featured a plunging neckline with a mesh patterned detailing and a dramatic long trail attached with a stone-studded broach at the neck. The outfit also had a thigh-high slit and she can be seen flaunting her toned legs in it.

Dakota Johnson looked s*xy in that outfit as she ditched any heavy jewellery and only wore a pair of diamond ear studs and completed it with black heels. For makeup, she opted for a full coverage foundation, bronzed and blushed cheeks, defined brows, smokey dramatic winged liner with mascara-laden lashes, and finished it off with soft n*de brown lip shade. For her hair, she trusted the messy look and tied it in a messy pony by keeping a few strands loose!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Best of Dakota Johnson (@dakotajuhnson)

Well, we are in absolute awe of Dakota Johnson’s look. What about you? Let us know your thoughts about this throwback look of hers!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates!

Must Read: When Ana de Armas Showcased Her Long, S*xy & Flowy Smooth Back In A Shimmery Gown Giving A Peek-A-B**b With A Sensual AF Stare

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News