



English actress Kate Winslet has been ruling the audience’s hearts for years with her versatile acting since the time she portrayed Rose in James Cameron’s Titanic back in 1997. She is still very gorgeous like she was at that time, and if there is anyone who justifies the phrase that ‘wine gets better with age, then that person has to be Kate! This throwback picture of her from 2015, when Paola Kudacki photographed her for Elle, is a proof of that!

Titanic skyrocketed Kate’s success to great heights, and her chemistry with Leonardo DiCaprio is still heartwarming and steamy, not to forget the couple’s friendship over the years. She indeed personified her name in that movie and was truly a charming flower who exhumed grace and classiness like she is in this throwback picture!

Kate Winslet wore a black figure-hugging deep-neck dress with lace details around the neck. The broad-necked one-piece had a belt-like structure above the waist that lifts up her br*ast line. It perfectly accentuated her hourglass figure and brought out her best features! The strappy outfit just oozed s*xiness from every angle. Her makeup was very subtle, with a little eyeliner, nude pink lips, and some blush on the cheeks, drawing the whole attention to her outfit and her s*xy figure! Her look was completed by adding a small pair of earrings and a ring on her finger. Her mid-length hair was kept open and back-brushed to keep it a little messy, like who is complaining? Look at her; she looked STUNNING! This throwback picture was shared by a fan page on Instagram called kate.winslet.official, check it out here ASAP!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Winslet (@kate.winslet.official)

Currently, on the professional front, Kate is all prepped for the upcoming release, which is again with James Cameron, and the film is ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’, coming to the theatre on 16th December! Do you agree that Kate Winslet, hands down, is one of the most beautiful women across the globe? Let us know in the comment section!

