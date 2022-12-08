Whenever you open your social media handles, you may not find news about friends and family, but you will surely find a piece of news on Amber Heard! Ever since her defamation case against Hollywood’s megastar Johny Depp, it is only her all over. But whether you are team Johny or team Amber, there is no denying that the Aquaman actress is drop-dead gorgeous!

Amber’s controversial relationship with the Pirates of The Caribbean star Depp has put her on a public pedestal, and it has been hard for both parties. But let us put aside all these negative dramas and focus on the fact that she has the perfect face and how she styles herself to make herself look even more gorgeous!

In this throwback picture, from years back when she made an appearance at a Charity Gala, she is surely serving some major fashion goals. One of her fan pages on Instagram, known as amber_heard_s*xy has shared this throwback picture earlier this year, and it is making us gasp for air! In this throwback photo, she is wearing a floor-length down with mirror work all over it and a deep plunging neckline going to her waistline! Like Whoaa!!! She was planning to make people go blind with all that shine. However, it all fell flat in front of her beauty!

The gorgeous Amber Heard went bold with her bold red puckers giving her a flushed look and a classic bun leaving the shoulder area and her cleav*ge evidently visible to make a bold statement. She is wearing wine coloured nail paint, and a giant ring of that same coloured stone is making the perfect contrast with her n*de brown coloured gown with mirror works.

When you flash a million-dollar smile like her, every normal fashion becomes a statement! As for the actress’s work life, there were strong rumours that she will be removed from Aquaman 2, but the latest test screening of the film begs to differ that. All will be cleared when it releases next year; till then, keep an eye on Koimoi!

