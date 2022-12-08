Gal Gadot over the years has been connected to many big-budgeted projects, but one of her most respected works has to be- DC’s Wonder Woman. We loved her fierce but polite, sassy but classy appearance in the movies, and well, she maintains the same in her real life too. Gal never fails to make a fashion statement whenever she steps outside, be it for a red carpet appearance, a promotional event or an award show- she always keeps herself fashion ready!

All the Wonder Woman fans, there’s a sad news for you all. As it seems the newly appointed Co-CEOs of DC James Gunn and Peter Safran scrapped the third chapter of Wonder Woman. Well, there’s no confirmed announcement yet so we can just hope it all turns out to be wrong!

Now, coming back to Gal Gadot’s Critics Choice 2018 look that had mesmerised us. In this picture shared by a fan page ‘stunning_gadot’, Gal looked like a midnight dream as she could be seen donning a silver sequinned long gown with spaghetti straps, featuring a deep sultry V-neckline that made her cle*vage pop out of it, giving it a s*xy touch. She kept her look hassle-free with no accessories and glammed makeup.

For makeup, Gal Gadot had opted for a full-coverage foundation, contoured cheeks, highlighted cheekbones, defined brows, soft brown smokey eyes with lots of mascara, and completed it with a brown mocha lip shade. She kept her hair side-swept and gelled it back to keep it intact! She wanted a very subtle with the whole look to keep the attention on her dress, and well, she did that!

Do you like Gal Gadot’s fashion sense? We absolutely loved it! Also, if you are planning to attend a Christmas party, this can also be an option, which you can pair it up with an embroidered or a leather jacket or a simple turtleneck sweatshirt!

What are your thoughts? Let us know! For more fashion news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

