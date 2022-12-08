DC’s one of the strongest female superhero characters Wonder Woman has been played by Gal Gadot for 9 years. We have seen two solo movies of Wonder Woman in the DC universe, along with her presence in Justice League. However, now reports are rife that the movie might get scrapped. Well, that can’t a good news for us! Scroll below to get the scoop!

Are you a DC fan or a Marvel fan? If you have been following DC, then other than Superman, Batman, Aquaman, Flash and other superhero characters – there’s this one character (*Wonder Woman*) who has been inspiring us with her morals and principles.

Now, as per a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios are apparently having discussions with Patty Jenkins, director of Wonder Woman as plans for its next chapter have been scrapped by the newly appointed Co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Well, according to the same report, apparently, Patty Jenkins delivered a script that didn’t fit in with the Studios’ plans for the future of the DC universe. Even though it hasn’t been announced officially yet, the rumours are rife that James Gunn and Peter Safran have scrapped the next chapter of Wonder Woman.

It’s quite strange that the news came in just a day after Gal Gadot took to her Instagram handle and shared her gratitude for playing the character Wonder Woman for 9 years. In the post, she can be seen in the costume and the caption can be read as, “On this day, a few years ago, was the first announcement that I was going to play Wonder Woman.”

Further teasing the next chapter, Gal Gadot wrote, “Incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. The most amazing, warm, loving fans in the world. I’m still pinching myself to see if I will wake up. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

DC’s latest release was Dwayne Johnson‘s Black Adam and as per reports, Henry Cavill is all set to return as Superman and Ezra Miller’s Flash is also on the roll!

Well, if this doesn’t work out, Wonder Woman fans will be quite upset! What do you think about it? Let us know!

