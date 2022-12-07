Actor model Gal Gadot has won our hearts with her perfect portrayal of the DC superhero, Wonder Woman with her unique personality and charisma. Hands down, people will agree that she is one of the most beautiful actresses around the globe and she charms the world even more with her fashion statements, be it her red-carpet looks or other casual outings.

She was crowned as Miss Israel in 2004 when she was just 18 years old, and from there to here, she has given has a lot of reasons to fall for her head over heels in every way. Gadot can easily turn even a blah outfit into something like Mamma Mia! Here is one such outfit that would surely look a little bland if donned by the wrong person, but not Gal; she knows what works for tall and slender stature.

In this photo posted by one of the millions of Wonder Woman actresses on their Twitter handle, Goddess Gal Gadot, the actress is wearing a long thigh-high slit dress with a plunging neckline cutting deep to her waist. The entire look is giving her a Greek goddess vibe; with the pulled-back hair and heavy mascara on the eyes, it all looks very fresh and dewy. She has kept the entire look very glowy but in a very subtle way with flushed cheeks and going without lipstick.

Generally, skipping any colour on the lips is a very bold move since that can either mar the entire statement or just take it to the next level and luckily, in the case of Gal, this has been the latter! With the golden accessories, she is amping up the classic white and gold look. Sporting a chunky ring and two bracelets on both hands, she is killing it in every way.

Goddess Gal Gadot 🤍 pic.twitter.com/kWN4QwFO0o — Goddess Gal Gadot (@Gal_theGoddess) December 1, 2022

If anyone is looking for inspiration on how to style a white dress, like what sort of makeup and accessories will go with it, then they, without a doubt, look this way; Gal’s ethereal look will make you look no further, whatever the occasion may be. One can never go wrong with white and especially the diva, Gal Gadot. If you are looking for more fashion-related news, keep an eye on Koimoi!

