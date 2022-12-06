Australian actress Margot Robbie has achieved quite a lot in her career with her abundance of talent, and another thing that she has is an abundance of beauty and grace. She has been a part of some amazing Hollywood movies with which she has mesmerised the audience, and not to forget her head-turning fashion sense that makes us go crazy!

The actress never fails to inspire us with her looks giving us inspiration for our outings and how to style things up. She was a part of the ensemble cast of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and she nailed every look for its promotion and especially this look that dates way back to 2019 at the premiere of the movie in Rome.

This throwback look of the Harley Quinn actress looked as fresh as a daisy in this tangerine sleeveless dress with pleated detail. The look is great for the fall-winter brunch just throw in a light jacket, and you are good to go for that lovely brunch. The picture was posted by a fan site called Marvelous Margot’s Twitter handle, MARGOT-ROBBIE.COM. Margot is wearing a dress by Dries Van Noten, a tangerine-coloured sleek slip dress hailing from the brand’s AW19 collection with a plunging neckline. The look is completed with wavy locks and red lips. She has opted for her signature effortless style for the entire look.

The entire look is a great way to take inspiration for an afternoon brunch, keeping in mind the colour palette in accordance with the fall season. The colour of the dress goes perfectly with the hues of fallen leaves and the entire autumn theme. However, there are chilly winds blowing at times, so you can opt for a light jacket may be a shrug, to tackle the chills. Like Margot Robbie, you can keep the accessories to a minimum just throw in a watch or a layered necklace to complete the look.

As for Margot, on the work front, she is busy shooting for the live-action Barbie movie by the same title, which Greta Gerwig is directing and is slated for release in July next year.

